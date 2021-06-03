Pet Patrol - BOUNCE 91.5 Salmon Arm

Lost or Found a Pet?

Have you lost or found a pet in our community? Send your information to the email link below and we will post the details to our page on the right side and to our Facebook page at our earliest convenience. Please include your phone number so we may contact you for a photo.

Things you should include in your email are:

Cat or Dog & their approximate age

Date Lost (or Found)

Area (or address) of lost or found pet

Description and Identifying Marks

Tags and or Licence Information

Your Contact Name and Phone number

We are not able to advertise missing pets without a contact phone number.

Please be sure to include a phone number in your email along with any

other indentifying information above. We can also use your email or phone

number to contact you for a photo if you have one.



Send your e-mail to the Pet Patrol today by filling out the form below and including all your information!