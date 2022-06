Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm:

Possible Run Away Border Collie seen in the White Lake area the week of June 27, 2022. The dog has a big bushy white tale and seems shy or scared. Many people have tried to catch him, we've put put food and water in a yard he seems to frequent, he has a harness on and looks to be about 3 - 5 years old. Please call Jane Darnell if you have any questions at 250-803-4616.