Have a Heart Radiothon  - 2023

Have a Heart Radiothon

Please join BOUNCE Radio and Shuswap Hospital Foundation Volunteers for the “Have a Heart” Radiothon at Save on Foods at The Mall at Piccadilly on Thursday May 18th.

The event will run from 9 am – 5 pm.





This years goal is to raise $50,000 for a obstetric unit upgrade at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. The Obstetric Unit Upgrade at Shuswap Lake General Hospital which will help provide the best in care for our new moms and their babies.

If you would like to volunteer on that day, please email us at info@shuswaphospitalfoundation.org to sign up.



You can find out more info by clicking here.