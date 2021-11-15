I Know A Guy - Small Engine Repair
Address: 174 Pillsbury Dr. Midland
Phone: 7059378467
Website: https://www.iknowaguymidland.ca
-
Mike's Tire GuysAddress: 1482 Centerline Road, Stayner Phone: 705-428-3899 Website: https://mikes-tire-guys.business.site
-
Midas OrilliaAddress: 853 Westridge Blvd, Orillia Phone: 705-327-8070 Website: https://www.midas.com/orillia/store.aspx?shopnum=9625&dmanum=77003
-
The Trailer Brothers RV RentalsAddress: 12680 County Rd 16, Fesserton L0K2C0 Phone: 705 796 2487 Website: https://thetrailerbrothers.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2018thetrailerbrothers/
-
G.D. Coates Used Car SuperstoreAddress: 425 Dunlop St. W, Barrie Phone: 705-728-2422 Website: www.gdcoatessuperstore.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Car-Dealership/G-D-Coates-Used-Car-Superstore-107288447517755/
-
Tony's One Stop Tires/Overdrive Automotive OrilliaAddress: 324 Memorial Ave, Orillia Phone: 705-326-3112 Facebook: www.facebook.com/Overdrive-Automotive-Orillia-Tonys-one-stop-tire-203451703022290/
-
Orillia MazdaAddress: 600 Memorial Ave, Orillia Phone: 705-325-5122 Website: www.orilliamazda.com/en
-
Dalts HondaAddress: 500 Memorial Ave, Orillia Phone: 705-325-2396 Website: www.daltshondaorillia.com/
-
The Bodyworks and Collision CentreAddress: 14 William St. Elmvale Phone: 705-322-2282 Website: www.thebodyworks.ca/
-
Beacocks Auto ServiceAddress: 46 Yonge Street South, Elmvale Phone: 705-322-2757 Website: https://www.beacocksautorepair.ca