Canada's Wonderland Set To Reopen In Less Than One Month!

If you've been itching to get strapped into a roller coaster I've got some good news for you, Canada's Wonderland sent out information earlier this week to press and season's pass holders outlining their reopening plan as part of Ontario's 2nd step to reopening.

And perhaps the most exciting part is you have less than a month to wait! According to the amusement park's website, the park will reopen to season's pass holders on July 5 and July 7 to the general public.

There will be some health protocols in place, including reservations being required, face coverings, health screenings, and hand sanitization stations throughout the park. They also have an app, and they advise one person from each party to have access to to it at all times for important updates.

There is lots more info, including what is NEW this year on their website!