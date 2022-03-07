2022 Spring Food Drive - The Sharing Place Orillia
Join our announcers who will ride the Hammond Transportation bus to our local food banks.
Spring is a challenging time for Food Banks - the big Christmas donations have come and gone, but the community is still in need.
Our team of announcers will be broadcasting live to find out how we can help this season.
- March 17th 4pm-7pm - The Sharing Place (95 Dufferin St, Orillia)
