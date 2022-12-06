54-40 with The Northern Pikes - March 11th at Casino Rama Resort

54-40 with The Northern Pikes

Saturday, March 11

SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, Dec 10 at 12pm EST

Over 40 years of performing and recording, 54-40 bridges the gap between generations through a love of rock music. Performing hits including, “Ocean Pearl”, “I Go Blind” and “Baby Ran”.