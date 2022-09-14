Barenaked Ladies Return to Casino Rama Resort Nov 25th 2022

Friday, Nov 25

SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM

Tickets $49/$59/$69/$79/$89/$99



Over the course of their remarkable 30+ year career, Barenaked Ladies have reached international stardom and sold over 15 million albums, received 2 GRAMMY nominations, won 8 JUNO Awards, had Ben & Jerry’s name an ice cream after them (“If I Had 1,000,000 Flavours”) and even participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield, among a long list of many other notable achievements for the group. The Canadian band returns to the Casino Rama Resort stage this fall for a night jam-packed with everyone’s favourite hits such as, “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” “If I Had $1,000,000” and more.

Barenaked Ladies: Ed Robertson (guitar, vocals) - Jim Creeggan (bass, vocals) - Kevin Hearn (keyboard, guitar, vocals) - Tyler Stewart (drums, vocals)

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, Sept 15 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, Sept 17 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

PER SHOW TICKET LIMIT: Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.