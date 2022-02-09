Blue Rodeo at Sadlon Arena - April 10th, 2022

*** Saldon Arena Blue Rodeo Ticket buyers *** - Your tickets are valid for the Sunday, April 10, 2022 concert - if you are attending, there is nothing you need to do. - If you would like a refund, you have until March 10th to receive a refund for your December 29, 2021 or March 11, 2022 Blue Rodeo concert tickets. Please email info@ticketpro.ca to request your refund. - After that date, refunds will not be possible. Your tickets are valid for the new date April 10, 2022 - If you have any questions, contact our call centre at info@ticketpro.ca

Ticket holders have a 30-day window to receive a refund at point of purchase . Refunds will be issued for the ticket price plus applicable service charges, where applicable. The cost of expedited shipping and merchandise will not be refunded. If you do not elect a refund within the 30-day window, your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date April 10 2022. After this 30-day window closes, your tickets should no longer be available for refund. Any customers who purchased tickets through a resale platform or distribution partner, the customer will need to seek a refund from such resale platform or distribution partner.

Due to the opening to full capacity based on the new provincial health restrictions Blue Rodeo's Barrie show, originally scheduled for December 29, 2021, and rescheduled to Friday March 11, 2022, will now be performing on their new rescheduled date SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022 .

In the 35 years since forming, Blue Rodeo have sold over 4 million albums, received dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, played over 2,000 shows, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and have been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. And they’re still as strong as ever with the upcoming release of their 16th album Many A Mile, and a national tour on the horizon.

At the end of a gruelling two-year stretch on tour promoting her third studio album, New Mistakes—a trek that took her to every corner of the world—Terra Lightfoot found herself at home and sapped. Life on the road had done a number on her body, her voice, and her mind, and despite isolating herself from friends and family, sitting down for hours a day at her writing desk, she was coming up with nothing inspiring.

A trip to Nashville changed all that. Just a few weeks in Music City broke the dam wide open. In rapid succession, Lightfoot wrote the songs that would form her new record, Consider the Speed. Out poured more than a dozen, one after the other, reflecting on life as a touring musician, past relationships, and the death of her grandmother. “The healing power of rock ‘n’ roll,” a true blue sentiment that Lightfoot and her bandmates keep the faith in on tour, was in full force.

THEN IT HIT ME LIKE A BOLT OF LIGHTNING!, a man yelled as Lightfoot stepped out onto Willie Mitchell Boulevard in Memphis after a visit to Royal Studios. She took it as a sign that she had to return to lay down Consider the Speed there, the same place Ann Peebles simmered through “I Can’t Stand The Rain” and Al Green set devotion to tape with “Let’s Stay Together.” Even the same technology—a hallowed #9 microphone—captured Lightfoot’s bluesy, long and low howl during tracking sessions.

Each night, she sat on a red porch swing on the hot Tennessee nights and considered how dreamlike it was to be in that place with its soul, blues, and rock ‘n’ roll ghosts; every day, she faced the sweet reality of adding her own music to the studio’s history, working with a cast of supernaturally talented players: Steve Potts on drums, Davy Smith on bass, and Lester Snell on keyboards.

It’s no surprise, then, given the combination of a conspiratorial universe and Lightfoot’s hard work, that Consider the Speed is her most soulful, soul-baring, soul-searching record to date. Consider The Speed adds to an impressive legacy that already includes 2018 Polaris Music Prize and JUNO nominations (Adult Alternative Album of the Year) for New Mistakes, Road Gold Certification thanks to her millions of miles logged around the globe, including marquee tour dates supporting legendary acts like Willie Nelson, Bruce Cockburn, and Blue Rodeo. On top of all that (and being a songwriter and producer for hire), in 2019 Lightfoot also debuted The Longest Road Show, a touring revue that brought some of Canada’s most groundbreaking music-makers together for a jaw-dropping handful of nights in Ontario. Keep an eye out for the next edition when it’s safe to hit the stage again.

Until then, Consider the Speed at which you’re falling for Terra Lightfoot—a spectacular velocity that will gain momentum with every electrifying note.