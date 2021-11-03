Blue Rodeo at Sadlon Arena - December 29th

Live Nation Presents BLUE RODEO with special guest Terra Lightfoot

December 29th, 2021, Doors open at 6:30pm

Sadlon Arena, Barrie

All ages event

Tickets on sale starting November 5 at 10 AM

Click here to purchase tickets - > https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en&aff=livenation#achat_SAD29LS21

ABOUT BLUE RODEO:

In the 35 years since forming, Blue Rodeo have sold over 4 million albums, received dozens of JUNO Award nominations and wins, played over 2,000 shows, been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame, been named to the Order of Canada and have been honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. And they’re still as strong as ever with the upcoming release of their 16th album Many A Mile, and a national tour on the horizon.