Boy George & Culture Club at Casino Rama Resort - September 3rd 2022

80s pop icons Culture Club, led by front man Boy George, will perform their biggest hits including ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’ live at Casino Rama Resort on September 3. Ahead of the curve, the group is recognized for shifting perception in music, fashion and art and have sold over 100 million singles and 50 million albums worldwide.

Saturday, Sept 3rd - 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Tickets $79/$89/$99/$109/$119/$129



With a career spanning over 30 years, GRAMMY® Award-winning group Culture Club,

led by front man Boy George, shot to international stardom in the 1980’s as one of the UK’s biggest exports, changing pop culture forever.

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, June 23 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, June 25 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

PER SHOW TICKET LIMIT: Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.