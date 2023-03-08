Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA - July 15th at Casino Rama Resort

Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA at Casino Rama Resort

Saturday, July 15

SHOWTIME: 8PM, DOORS OPEN: 7PM

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005E6174CC0CA2

Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience you’ll ever get with some of Sweden’s most experienced and talented singers and musicians playing 100% live. Sing and dance along to all of the favourite hits like, “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Mamma Mia,” and many more!