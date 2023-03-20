iHeartRadio
You might not realize it, but Spring is a challenging time for Food Banks. The big Christmas donations have come and gone... but the community is always in need.
So we've partnered with Georgian Chevrolet to launch the 'Spring time Feeding Families Food Drive'.

We'll be broadcasting live from Pet Valu in the Huronia Mall in Midland on Saturday, March 25th from 11am - 2pm as well as from the Orillia Square Mall on Saturday, April 1st from 11am - 2pm when you can come by can drop off gift cards or food donations.

What’s raised in your community, stays in your community. Proudly sponsored by Georgian Chevrolet, Driven by life around here.

Below are links for you to donate to the food bank of your choice in Simcoe County:

Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank 

Salvation Army - Midland

Barrie Food Bank

Elmvale & District Food Bank

St. Vincent de Paul, St. Anne's Food Bank - Penetanguishene

Innisfil Community Church

The Sharing Place Food Centre Orillia

Salvation Army Barrie

Barrie Bayside Mission

Salvation Army Orillia

Good Shepherd Food Bank - Alliston

Angus Food Bank

Helping Hand Food Bank - Bradford

Salvation Army - Collingwood

Beaver Valley Outreach - Thornbury

