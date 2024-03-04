iHeartRadio
Feeding Families Food Drive

Food banks and charities in Canada are bracing for quite an increase in demand this year. Traditionally, spring has been a challenging time for food donations and that’s why we need your help now, more than ever before.

This year Bounce 104.1, Pure Country 106 and CTV Barrie have partnered with Access Storage for our Feeding Families Food Drive.

This month, we'll be live in some areas around Simcoe County collecting food & money donations for our local food banks.

What’s raised in your community, stays in your community. Proudly sponsored by Access Storage.

March 14th – We’ll be live at Midland Foodland from 4pm – 7pm.

March 21st – We’ll be in Barrie(TBD) from 4pm – 7pm.

March 28th – We’ll be live at Country Produce in Orillia from 4pm – 7pm.

Consider stopping by these locations while we’re there and make a donation. Every item and dollar will make a difference!

  • Jason Bonham at Casino Rama Resort

    Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Casino Rama Resort

    Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, the concert event celebrates the life and music of Jason’s father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, with “…a band that recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen…
  • Glass Tiger (band) at Casino Rama Resort

    Glass Tiger at Casino Rama Resort - April 27th 2024

    Grammy nominated and 5x Juno Award winners, Glass Tiger has released 6 studio albums since their debut in 1986 and sold 5 million albums worldwide. The Canadian rock band was inducted into Canada’s Walk of fame in 2023

