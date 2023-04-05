Foghat & Chilliwack Friday, June 9th, 2023 at Casino Rama Resort.

SHOWTIME: 9PM, DOORS OPEN: 8PM

Purchase tickets and find out more at https://www.casinorama.com/foghat-chilliwack/

For over 50 years Foghat has been performing “a thunderous blend of blues, boogie and butt-kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll”, and producing timeless hits like “Slow Ride” and “Fool For The City”, connecting with fans of all ages around the world.

Rising out of the ashes of psychedelia in 1969, Canada’s legendary Chilliwack holds fifteen gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours, with hits including “Lonesome Mary,” “Fly At Night,” “California Girl,” and “My Girl (gone gone gone).”