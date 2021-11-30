iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Foo Fighters 2022 North American Tour - Rogers Centre July 22nd

Foo Fighters 2022

Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters will be giving the people a lot more of what they want in 2022. The band has confirmed 17 more marathon evenings of life-affirming rock communion, to take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals across North America during May, July and August of next year.
 
Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, December 3rd at 10am local time.
 
The 2022 dates will mark Foo Fighters’ most extensive North American run since the February release of the band’s 10th album, Medicine at Midnight (Roswell/RCA) — hailed as “brighter and more optimistic than anything they’ve ever done” (ROLLING STONE)” and “one of Foo Fighters’ best albums of this century” (WALL STREET JOURNAL). 

For further information on Foo Fighters' 25th 26th 27th anniversary tour—including special guests to be announced soon—keep an eye on foofighters.com and the band’s socials. 


FOO FIGHTERS
2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
 
5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA
5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
 
7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY
7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY
7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON
7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA
7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME
7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC
 
8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO
8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT
8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT
8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA
8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

 

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Hear Foo Fighters

with iHeartRadio Canada

  • Martina McBride Casino Rama

    Martina McBride - June 24th

    Martina McBride Friday, June 24 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Tickets are $55/$65/$75/$85 “This One’s for the Girls”, “Independence Day” & “Concrete Angel”.
  • Melissa Etheridge Casino Rama

    Melissa Etheridge - One Way Out Tour - June 18th

    Melissa Etheridge - One Way Out Tour Saturday, June 18 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $40/$50/$60/$70 I’m The Only One”, “I Want To Come Over” & “Come To My Window”.
  • Ringo Starr Casino Rama

    Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - May 27th & 28th

    Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Friday, May 27, May 28 Ringo Starr is back on tour again with his All Star Band, singing fan favourites such as ‘Yellow Submarine and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.
  • Rick Thomas Casino Rama

    Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams - May 7th

    Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams Saturday, May 7 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $20/$25/$35/$50 Performing intriguing and innovative grand illusions that combine magic, music and dance, Rick Thomas has a style unlike any other magical entertainer.
  • Chilliwack Streeheart Casino Rama

    Chilliwack & Streetheart - May 6th

    Chilliwack & Streetheart Friday, May 6 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Tickets are $30/$40/$50/$60 Chilliwack - “My Girl”, “Fly At Night” & “Whatcha Gonna Do” Streetheart - “Under My Thumb”, “Look In Your Eyes” & “Here Comes The Night”.
  • Jake Owen Casino Rama

    Jake Owen - April 29th

    Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s single “Down To The Honkytonk” rapidly climbed the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With seven #1 songs to his name, Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere.
  • The Beach Boys Casino Rama

    The Beach Boys - April 15th & 16th

    The Beach Boys Friday, April 15 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Saturday, April 16 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $59/$69/$79/$89 “Good Vibrations”, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” & “Kokomo”.
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Casino Rama

    Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - April 9th

    Saturday, April 9 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $25/$35/$45/$55 “Fishin’ in the Dark”, “Long Hard Road” & “American Dream”.
  • Celtic Woman Casino Rama

    Celtic Woman - Postcards from Ireland - April 2nd

    Grammy nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history returns with “POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND”. Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.
3

The music you just can't quit