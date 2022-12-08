I Love The 90's Tour - Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang & Young MC

I Love The 90's Tour with Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang & Young MC

Friday March 3rd 2023

Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm | Tickets: $49/$59/$75/$85/$95/$110 + Taxes & Service Charge

Pre-Sale: Thursday, December 8 at 12pm | Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, December 10 at 12pm

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.

Click Here to Buy Tickets

It’s a throwback to a decade with some of the most iconic names in rap, hip hop and R&B. If you loved the 90s then don’t miss the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR, stopping at Casino Rama Resort March 3! Featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang and Young MC performing your favourite 90s hits.