Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Casino Rama Resort

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening with Jager Henry at Casino Rama Resort

Friday, April 19th

SHOWTIME: 9PM, DOORS OPEN: 8PM

Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, the concert event celebrates the life and music of Jason’s father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, with “…a band that recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen…”