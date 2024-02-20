Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Casino Rama Resort

iHeartRadio
Friday, April 19th

SHOWTIME: 9PM, DOORS OPEN: 8PM 

Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, the concert event celebrates the life and music of Jason’s father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, with “…a band that recreates Led Zeppelin’s music to such a degree that one can’t help but close their eyes and simply listen…”

    Glass Tiger at Casino Rama Resort - April 27th 2024

    Grammy nominated and 5x Juno Award winners, Glass Tiger has released 6 studio albums since their debut in 1986 and sold 5 million albums worldwide. The Canadian rock band was inducted into Canada’s Walk of fame in 2023

