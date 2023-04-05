iHeartRadio
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled - Sept 1st 2023 at Casino Rama Resort

Jeff Dunham at Casino Rama Resort

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled at Casino Rama Resort

Purchase tickets and find out more at https://www.casinorama.com/jeff-dunham/

Friday, Sept 1

SHOWTIME: 9PM, DOORS OPEN: 8PM 

Sold-out global concert tours. Ratings-shattering broadcast specials. A best-selling author. Ventriloquist. Jeff Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers. Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home.

  • Foghat and Chilliwack at Casino Rama Resort

    Foghat & Chilliwack - Friday, June 9th 2023 at Casino Rama Resort

    Foghat & Chilliwack Friday, June 9th, 2023 at Casino Rama Resort. For over 50 years Foghat has been performing “a thunderous blend of blues, boogie and butt-kickin’ rock ‘n’ roll”, and producing timeless hits like “Slow Ride” and “Fool For The City”,
  • CICZ - Feeding Families 2023 Image

    Feeding Families

    Find out where and how you can make an online donation to the Food Bank in your community. What is raised in your community, stays in your community.
  • Direct from Sweden the music of abba

    Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA - July 15th at Casino Rama Resort

    irect from Sweden The Music of ABBA will deliver the closest ABBA experience you’ll ever get with some of Sweden’s most experienced and talented singers and musicians playing 100% live. Sing and dance along to all of the favourite hits like, “Dancing Queen,” “Chiquitita,” “Mamma Mia,” and many more!
  • KISS

    KISS - The End of the Road Tour - Scotiabank Arena - November 22nd 2023

    Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final  show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. 
  • Sweetwater Harvest Festival

    Sweetwater Harvest Festival at Wye Marsh and Sainte-Marie

    The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre’s Sweetwater Harvest Festival – the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year – will be sweeter than ever this year thanks to a collaboration with neighbouring attraction Sainte-Marie among the Hurons. 
  • Colin James at Casino Rama Resort

    Colin James at Casino Rama Resort - July 22nd, 2023

    Colin James at Casino Rama Resort - Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 - With a career spanning more than 30 years, 20 acclaimed albums and multiple awards, Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James, known for his unique blend of blues and rock, performs his hits.
  • Starship at Casino Rama Resort

    Starship at Casino Rama Resort - May 13th 2023

    Starship featuring Mickey Thomas & Haywire at Casino Rama Resort  Saturday, May 13, 2023 Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm Pre-Sale: Thursday, February 16 at 12pm
  • Collective Soul at Casino Rama Resort

    Collective Soul at Casino Rama Resort - Thursday June 15th

    Popular 90s alternative rock group Collective Soul continues to make music and perform in perpetual harmony, with hits like “Shine”, “December”, “The World I Know” and many more.
  • The Jacksons at Casino Rama Resort

    The Jacksons at Casino Rama Resort - April 15th, 2023

    Performing for more than 50 years, The Jacksons are considered one of most successful groups in music history. With roots in Motown and Pop influence, they have been recognized internationally with multiple awards and induction into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame

