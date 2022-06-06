John Fogerty at Budweiser Stage - September 18th, 2022

John Fogerty playing his iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits & more WITH SPECIAL GUEST TIM HICKS

Sunday September 18th, 2022 at Budweiser Stage

Tickets on sale Friday June 10th at 10am - www.livenation.com

Singer/Songwriting Legend JOHN FOGERTY Returns to Toronto with special guest Tim Hicks

Iconic singer/songwriter John Fogerty has added a new date to his 2022 Canadian tour, stopping at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on September 18. This marks the first time since 2019 that the rock legend will tour Canada. Tickets for the Toronto show will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local. “I always enjoy getting to tour across Canada,” said Fogerty. “It’s going to be great to get back on the road and back to what we love to do, rock and roll for all of our fans. Come join us!”

Ticket Information Public On-Sale: Friday, June 10, 2022 Points of Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

Fogerty will play his chart-topping hits with Creedence Clearwater Revival, known around the world, including “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more in addition to his solo hits, “Centerfield,” “Old Man Down the Road” and so much more.

Recently, Spotify shared that Fogerty’s catalog of hits were streamed over 800 million times in 2021 Wrapped, enjoyed by 62.4 million listeners and nearly 37 million hours of listening in 178 countries.

Joining Fogerty on this special evening will be Canadian country music artist and St Catharines native Tim Hicks. Delivering track after track with unparalleled quality and consistency, Hicks’ ascent as an elite chart-topping act since making his country label debut in 2013 is undeniable. His vast catalogue of highly praised releases including ‘Throw Down,’ ‘5:01,’ ‘Shake These Walls,’ ‘New Tattoo,’ ‘Wreck This’ and his latest EP ‘Campfire Troubadour’ have earned the five-time JUNO Award nominee and CCMA Award winner a DOUBLE PLATINUM selling single, two PLATINUM, nine GOLD singles and one GOLD album. Including two #1 singles and eighteen Top 10 radio hits, in addition to over 100 million collective streams, multiple sold-out headlining dates and back-to-back national tours.