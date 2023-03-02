iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

KISS - The End of the Road Tour - Scotiabank Arena - November 22nd 2023

KISS

November 22, 2023 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final  show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS.  New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.
 
Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6th, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at livenation.com.
 
 

Listen to KISS

on iHeartRadio Canada

  • Tap Into Maple

    Tap into Maple - March 3rd - April 2nd 2023

    Running March 3 to April 2, the program is an opportunity to visit the region’s maple syrup producers, enjoy special maple-themed experiences, and indulge in local maple-inspired cuisine.
  • Sweetwater Harvest Festival

    Sweetwater Harvest Festival at Wye Marsh and Sainte-Marie

    The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre’s Sweetwater Harvest Festival – the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year – will be sweeter than ever this year thanks to a collaboration with neighbouring attraction Sainte-Marie among the Hurons. 
  • Colin James at Casino Rama Resort

    Colin James at Casino Rama Resort - July 22nd, 2023

    Colin James at Casino Rama Resort - Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 - With a career spanning more than 30 years, 20 acclaimed albums and multiple awards, Canadian singer/songwriter Colin James, known for his unique blend of blues and rock, performs his hits.
  • Starship at Casino Rama Resort

    Starship at Casino Rama Resort - May 13th 2023

    Starship featuring Mickey Thomas & Haywire at Casino Rama Resort  Saturday, May 13, 2023 Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm Pre-Sale: Thursday, February 16 at 12pm
  • Collective Soul at Casino Rama Resort

    Collective Soul at Casino Rama Resort - Thursday June 15th

    Popular 90s alternative rock group Collective Soul continues to make music and perform in perpetual harmony, with hits like “Shine”, “December”, “The World I Know” and many more.
  • The Jacksons at Casino Rama Resort

    The Jacksons at Casino Rama Resort - April 15th, 2023

    Performing for more than 50 years, The Jacksons are considered one of most successful groups in music history. With roots in Motown and Pop influence, they have been recognized internationally with multiple awards and induction into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame
  • Shaun and Brent at Casino Rama

    Shaun Majumder & Brent Butt • Friday, March 24 2023

    Shaun Majumder: The multi-faceted actor and This Hour Has 22 Minutes alumni, Shaun Majumder, leans into his funny side for live audiences with his hilarious standup. Brent Butt: Creator and star of Canada’s favourite TV comedy show, Corner Gas, Brent Butt makes fans laugh on and off screen, taking his comedy back on stage.
  • I Love the 90s tour

    I Love The 90's Tour - Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang & Young MC

    It’s a throwback to a decade with some of the most iconic names in rap, hip hop and R&B. If you loved the 90s then don’t miss the I LOVE THE 90s TOUR, stopping at Casino Rama Resort March 3! Featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang and Young MC performing your favourite 90s hits.
  • 54-40 with the Northern Pikes at Casino Rama Resort

    54-40 with The Northern Pikes - March 11th at Casino Rama Resort

    Over 40 years of performing and recording, 54-40 bridges the gap between generations through a love of rock music. Performing hits including, “Ocean Pearl”, “I Go Blind” and “Baby Ran”.

The music you just can't quit