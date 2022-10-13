Magic of Lights Barrie - Nov 18th – Jan 1st

Magic of Lights, a unique and dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience, is bigger and brighter than before with more than a mile of spectacular light displays that bring to life your favorite holiday scenes and characters. Don’t miss the larger-than-life sparkling Christmas Barbie™ display, the supersized Bigfoot® Monster Truck, and life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas! Pile everyone into the car and experience more at the same low price! One carload, one price for the entire family.

The event takes place at Springwater Provincial Park (1331 ON-26, Midhurst) Nov 18 th – Jan 1 st 2023 from 5pm – 10pm

To purchase tickets, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/barrie/