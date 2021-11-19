iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - April 9th

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Casino Rama

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Saturday, April 9 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM
Tickets are $25/$35/$45/$55
“Fishin’ in the Dark”, “Long Hard Road” & “American Dream”.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, November 18 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.cafor NEW shows only. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, November 20 at 12 Noon for NEW and ALL RESCHEDULED shows on www.ticketmaster.ca or by calling toll free 1-877-599-RAMA (7262) and will be available in-person at the Casino Rama Resort Box Office. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

PER SHOW TICKET LIMIT: Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.

IMPORTANT: In accordance with provincial guidelines, proof of full vaccination (2 doses plus 14 days), mobile or
printed, and government issued photo identification is mandatory for entry to the Casino Rama Resort Entertainment Cen- tre. Contact tracing information will be required and masks must be worn at all times while onsite with the exception
of when eating or drinking.

Guests must be twelve (12) years of age or older to gain entry to the Entertainment Centre. All guests entering the gaming floor must be nineteen (19) years of age or older with government-issued photo identification; those twenty-one (21) years of age or younger must also have a secondary piece of name identification. Those who have been trespassed and/or self-excluded from Casino Rama Resort or any Ontario gaming property and/or fail to meet Casino Rama Resort’s conditions of entry may not visit, participate in promotions and/or redeem offers.

Casino Rama Resort is Ontario’s only First Nations resort casino and has earned a reputation for presenting exclusive world-class sporting, entertainment & television events. The Casino offers a complete entertainment experience with over 1,750 slot machines, more than 45 gaming tables, a variety of unique restaurants, a world-class 5,000 seat Entertainment Centre, and a 300-room all-suite, full-service hotel, featuring spa and health club facilities. Through the Casino Rama Cares program we are dedicated to continuing our rich history of community support by being an outstanding corporate neighbour; providing year-round assistance through a combination of charitable giving and employee volunteerism. Casino Rama Resort is operated by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited.

Check out this artist

with iHeartRadio Canada

  • Martina McBride Casino Rama

    Martina McBride - June 24th

    Martina McBride Friday, June 24 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Tickets are $55/$65/$75/$85 “This One’s for the Girls”, “Independence Day” & “Concrete Angel”.
  • Melissa Etheridge Casino Rama

    Melissa Etheridge - One Way Out Tour - June 18th

    Melissa Etheridge - One Way Out Tour Saturday, June 18 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $40/$50/$60/$70 I’m The Only One”, “I Want To Come Over” & “Come To My Window”.
  • Ringo Starr Casino Rama

    Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - May 27th & 28th

    Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Friday, May 27, May 28 Ringo Starr is back on tour again with his All Star Band, singing fan favourites such as ‘Yellow Submarine and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.
  • Rick Thomas Casino Rama

    Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams - May 7th

    Illusionist Rick Thomas: Mansion of Dreams Saturday, May 7 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $20/$25/$35/$50 Performing intriguing and innovative grand illusions that combine magic, music and dance, Rick Thomas has a style unlike any other magical entertainer.
  • Chilliwack Streeheart Casino Rama

    Chilliwack & Streetheart - May 6th

    Chilliwack & Streetheart Friday, May 6 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Tickets are $30/$40/$50/$60 Chilliwack - “My Girl”, “Fly At Night” & “Whatcha Gonna Do” Streetheart - “Under My Thumb”, “Look In Your Eyes” & “Here Comes The Night”.
  • Jake Owen Casino Rama

    Jake Owen - April 29th

    Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s single “Down To The Honkytonk” rapidly climbed the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With seven #1 songs to his name, Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere.
  • The Beach Boys Casino Rama

    The Beach Boys - April 15th & 16th

    The Beach Boys Friday, April 15 - SHOWTIME: 9 PM, DOORS OPEN: 8 PM Saturday, April 16 - SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM Tickets are $59/$69/$79/$89 “Good Vibrations”, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” & “Kokomo”.
  • Celtic Woman Casino Rama

    Celtic Woman - Postcards from Ireland - April 2nd

    Grammy nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history returns with “POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND”. Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.
  • The Sopranos Casino Rama

    In Conversation With the Sopranos - March 12th

    Join Steve Schirippa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperiol for comedy and conversation with the Sopranos; go behind the scenes to hear about the stories, the dramas, the laughs and countless theories about the controversial finale of the show. Find out anything you wanted to know about the Sopranos including a Q&A with the audience.
3

The music you just can't quit