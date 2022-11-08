Our Lady Peace at Casino Rama Resort - February 17, 2023

Our Lady Peace • Friday, February 17

Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm | Tickets: $55/$65/$75/$85/$95/$105 + Taxes & Service Charge

Pre-Sale: Thursday, November 10 at 12pm | Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, November 12 at 12pm

With over five million albums, four JUNO Awards and 10 Much Music Videos Awards, Our Lady Peace is one of Canada’s most popular alt rock bands with chart topping hits including “Clumsy”, “Somewhere Out There” and “Innocent”, among countless others that have made them a success on the main stage for more than 25 years.