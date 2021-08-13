Our Lady Peace, The Trews & More at Burl's Creek

Our Lady Peace, The Trews & More! - Weekend Pass

All Ages at Burls Creek Event Grounds

191 Line 7 South,, Oro-Medonte

Friday 13 August 2021 - Saturday 14 August 2021

Doors open at 4:00PM

On Sale Thursday 8 July 2021, at 10:00AM EDT with pre-sale code "SUMMER21"

Friday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro

Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES

Gather three of your favorite live music fans and invite them to join you in your seating area. Admission tickets are only sold in groups of four.

Safety has always been our top priority.

Each seating area will provide physical distancing as mandated by the Province of Ontario.

Masks will not be required in your seating area but will be required in all other areas inside the performance area

Each patron is entitled to bring a small folding lawn chair or blanket for sitting on inside your seating area.

No outside food or beverages permitted.

All four patrons in your 4-person seating area must arrive together at the admission gates.

Patrons will be directed to your assigned area at arrival.

This is an outdoor event, rain or shine.

Please see www.burlscreek.com for additional details and conditions.

Festival Capacity: 9500