Red Hot Chilli Peppers at the Rogers Centre August 21st

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Rogers Centre on August 21, 2022!

Supporting acts include The Strokes & Thundercat

Tickets on sale: Friday, October 15 at 10am

Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005B41B4571C18

WHO: Red Hot Chili Peppers with Very Special Guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, plus Thundercat and King Princess.

WHAT: 2022 World Tour The 32-city global stadium tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and many more before wrapping up in Arlington at Globe Life Field on September 18th. The tour is produced by Live Nation. Full tour dates and details are below. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 15 at 10am local time at RedHotChiliPeppers.com. All seat levels and price tiers will still be available to purchase at this time.

PRESALE: Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday, October 9th at 10am local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13th at 10am local time in Europe. RHCP fan presale runs through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time on RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the North American dates before the general public beginning Friday, October 8 at 10am local time through Thursday, October 14 at 10pm local time. The American Express Presale for Netherlands, Spain and France shows begins on Monday 11th October at 10am local time and will be available until Thursday 14th October at 10pm local time. American Express® Cardmembers in the UK will have access to reserved tickets for the tour dates in London, Manchester and Glasgow at public onsale on Friday 15th October at 10am local time.