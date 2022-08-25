Sarah McLachlan at Casino Rama Resort Nov 26th 2022

Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan returns to Casino Rama Resort for an intimate performance on Saturday, November 26. The Lilith Fair Founder and multi-award winner has the unique ability to connect with audiences through her music and has become one of the most successful and influential artists of her time.

Saturday, Nov 26

SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Tickets $80/$90/$100/$115/$125/$140

With three Grammy awards, twelve Juno Awards and over 40 million albums sold worldwide, Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated and influential singer-songwriters of her time. She has inspired music lovers around the globe with songs such as, “Angel”, “Building A Mystery”, “Fallen”, “I Will Remember You”, “Adia”, “Sweet Surrender” and many more.

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Saturday, August 27 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Monday, August 29 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

PER SHOW TICKET LIMIT: Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.