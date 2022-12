Shaun Majumder & Brent Butt • Friday, March 24 2023

Shaun Majumder & Brent Butt • Friday, March 24

Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm | Tickets: $40/$50/$60/$70 + Taxes & Service Charge

Pre-Sale: Thursday, December 8 at 12pm | Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, December 10 at 12pm

Shaun Majumder: The multi-faceted actor and This Hour Has 22 Minutes alumni, Shaun Majumder, leans into his funny side for live audiences with his hilarious standup.

Brent Butt: Creator and star of Canada’s favourite TV comedy show, Corner Gas, Brent Butt makes fans laugh on and off screen, taking his comedy back on stage.