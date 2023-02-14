iHeartRadio
Starship at Casino Rama Resort - May 13th 2023

Starship at Casino Rama Resort

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas & Haywire Saturday, May 13, 2023

Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm

Pre-Sale: Thursday, February 16 at 12pm

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, February 18 at 12pm

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.

About Starship

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the decade of the 80’s, will perform the band’s hits live, such as “We Built This City”, “Sara”, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, as well as those of Jefferson Starship and a few selections from Jefferson Airplane, as a nod to both band’s beginnings. Starship will be joined by Haywire, known for hits such as “Dance Desire”, “Bad Bad Boy”, and “Black and Blue”.

