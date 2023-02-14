Starship at Casino Rama Resort - May 13th 2023

About Starship

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the decade of the 80’s, will perform the band’s hits live, such as “We Built This City”, “Sara”, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, as well as those of Jefferson Starship and a few selections from Jefferson Airplane, as a nod to both band’s beginnings. Starship will be joined by Haywire, known for hits such as “Dance Desire”, “Bad Bad Boy”, and “Black and Blue”.