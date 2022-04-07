The Cult at Casino Rama Resort - July 30th 2022

Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm | Tickets: $50/$60/$70/$80

Pre-Sale: Thursday, April 7 at 12pm

Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, April 9 at 12pm

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.

80’s rock group The Cult perform their biggest hits, such as “She Sells Sanctuary”, “Love Removal Machine” & “Fire Woman”.