The Cult at Casino Rama Resort - July 30th 2022
The Cult at Casino Rama Resort - July 30th 2022
Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm | Tickets: $50/$60/$70/$80
Pre-Sale: Thursday, April 7 at 12pm
Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, April 9 at 12pm
Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.
80’s rock group The Cult perform their biggest hits, such as “She Sells Sanctuary”, “Love Removal Machine” & “Fire Woman”.
Listen to The Cult
with iHeartRadio Canada