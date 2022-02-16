The Price Is Right Live! - Casino Rama - Sept 23, 24 25, 2022

Due to provincial capacity restrictions and in an ongoing effort to follow health & safety recommendations, all shows currently booked for January and February 2022 are being postponed.

Your tickets will be valid for the new show date. If you are unable to make the rescheduled date, you can request a refund from the original point of sale.

For tickets purchased using My Club Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as we receive them. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to opening the Entertainment Centre again as soon as we can safely do so.

Showtime: 8pm • Doors Open: 7pm | Tickets: $40/$50/$60/$70 + Taxes & Service Charge

Pre-Sale: Thursday, November 18 at 12pm | Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Saturday, November 20 at 12pm

Tickets can be purchased/refunded at the Box Office or at Ticketmaster.ca, the only official ticket retailer for Casino Rama Resort shows.

My Club Rewards members can use available comp to purchase tickets to this show starting Monday, November 15, 2021. To purchase tickets using comp call 1-800-832-7529 or visit Guest Services.

Everyone’s favorite game show is on its way to you, along with the chance to win cash and fabulous prizes! Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly-selected contestants play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko™, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat and the next contestant might even be YOU!