The Tea Party and Moist - July 1st, 2022 at Casino Rama Resort

The Tea Party, the multi-Platinum selling, multi-Juno Award nominated trio consisting of singer/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Martin, bassist and multi-instrumentalist Stuart Chatwood and drummer/percussionist Jeff Burrows has returned with Sunshower, a collection of five new songs that once again showcase their mastery of light and shade, and why they continue to occupy a unique place within the ever-changing musical landscape.

Released on Nov. 26, 2021 through Coalition Music, Sunshower serves as a companion piece to the 2019 EP Black River, presenting a message of hope in the face of the most challenging year we as a society have endured so far in the 21st century. Together, the EPs will comprise the eventual full-length album Blood Moon Rising, officially marking the latest chapter in The Tea Party’s on-going saga.

Since releasing its major-label debut album Splendor Solis in 1993, The Tea Party has come to be regarded as one of the world’s most innovative rock bands, with a sound that incorporates everything from traditional instrumentation from around the world, to cutting-edge digital technology.

Now, after more than 30 years as a band, The Tea Party is ready to open a new chapter in its saga, a story that remains rooted in the goal to create new, ambitious, and thought provoking music.