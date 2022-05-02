The Tea Party and Moist - July 1st, 2022 at Casino Rama Resort
The Tea Party & Moist • Friday, July 1st
Showtime: 9pm • Doors Open: 8pm | Tickets: $49/$56/$64/$69/$79 + Taxes & Service Charge
Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 5 at 10:30am | Public Ticketmaster On-Sale: Friday, May 6 at 10:30am
Two of Canada’s biggest 90’s rock bands in one unforgettable night to celebrate Canada Day.
The Tea Party: “Temptation”, “Save Me”, “Heaven Coming Down”
Moist: “Push”, “Gasoline”, “Resurrection”
About The Tea Party
The Tea Party, the multi-Platinum selling, multi-Juno Award nominated trio consisting of singer/guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Jeff Martin, bassist and multi-instrumentalist Stuart Chatwood and drummer/percussionist Jeff Burrows has returned with Sunshower, a collection of five new songs that once again showcase their mastery of light and shade, and why they continue to occupy a unique place within the ever-changing musical landscape.
Released on Nov. 26, 2021 through Coalition Music, Sunshower serves as a companion piece to the 2019 EP Black River, presenting a message of hope in the face of the most challenging year we as a society have endured so far in the 21st century. Together, the EPs will comprise the eventual full-length album Blood Moon Rising, officially marking the latest chapter in The Tea Party’s on-going saga.
Since releasing its major-label debut album Splendor Solis in 1993, The Tea Party has come to be regarded as one of the world’s most innovative rock bands, with a sound that incorporates everything from traditional instrumentation from around the world, to cutting-edge digital technology.
Now, after more than 30 years as a band, The Tea Party is ready to open a new chapter in its saga, a story that remains rooted in the goal to create new, ambitious, and thought provoking music.