It’s time to build a Mountain of Toys for the Holidays!

Your donation to CTV Barrie’s Toy Mountain, will help hundreds of children build a mountain of memories.

This year we are again asking for online donations that will go towards safely buying toys or gift cards to make the holidays brighter for families who use the services of Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, donate online at ctvbarrie.ca/toy-mountain and know it will help children and teens get the gift they really want and need this year.

You can also once again drop off new, unwrapped toys and gift cards at Tilemaster in Barrie.

Let's make this a holiday season to remember.