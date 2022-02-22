TRAIN with Jewel, Blues Traveler & Will Anderson

Known for their countless chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band TRAIN has announced their highly anticipated 11th studio album, AM Gold, is set for release on May 20, 2022 via Columbia Records. AM Gold marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years. Giving fans the first taste of what they can expect from the forthcoming studio album, Train today debuted the title track “AM Gold” – available everywhere now – and its accompanying lyric video – watch here.



“Writing songs is hard. Not compared to so many things I suppose, but it’s difficult to create something that you love and then other people love as well. Writing songs for two and a half years in front of video screens instead of being in the presence of other humans has been a long, strange trip. And now here we are,” frontman Pat Monahan shares. “It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans. Thank you for waiting so long for us. I think it was worth it. AM Gold! Here we go!“



The diamond-selling band has additionally announced today that they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming Save Me San Francisco Wine Co Presents: Train – AM Gold Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the North American Summer 2022 tour will kick off June 8th in Mansfield, MA, making 35+ stops in New York, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 6th at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Joining Train on the road is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel as direct support on all dates and multi-platinum rock band Blues Traveler as direct support on all dates except Red Rocks. Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson will also join as opening acts on select dates. Full tour routing can be found below. To celebrate the touring announcement, comedian, actor, and producer Ken Jeong recorded a special video message – watch here.



Of the upcoming tour, Monahan says, “2022 is the year of the Tiger. It has begun in a strong, beautiful, and encouraging way and it’s only the beginning. The 2022 Summer AM Gold tour will be all those things and more, as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler! What a ride! We can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album AM Gold. Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!”



Citi is the official card of Train – AM Gold Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 22nd at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 24th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 23rd at 10AM local through Thursday, February 24th at 10PM local. To sign up and for more information, visit savemesanfrancisco.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 25th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.



Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. In March 2021, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic, career-defining album Drops of Jupiter, and the following month, their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” was certified Diamond by the RIAA, one of just 58 songs in history to reach Diamond status. The band is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).