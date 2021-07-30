Tribute Band Weekend at Burl's Creek

Tribute Band Weekend Pass

All Ages at Burls Creek Event Grounds

191 Line 7 South,, Oro-Medonte

Friday 30 July 2021 - Sunday 1 August 2021

Doors open at 5:30PM

On Sale Thursday 8 July 2021, at 10:00AM EDT with pre-sale code "SUMMER21"

Click here to purchase tickets

Fri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands

*Simply Queen – Queen Tribute *Epic Eagles – The Eagles Tribute *Hells Bells – ACDC Tribute *Crush – Bon Jovi Tribute *Practically Hip – The Tragically Hip Tribute *Aeroforce – Aerosmith Tribute *Early Elton – Elton John Tribute *Absolute Journey – Journey Tribute

Gather three of your favorite live music fans and invite them to join you in your seating area. Admission tickets are only sold in groups of four.

Safety has always been our top priority.

Each seating area will provide physical distancing as mandated by the Province of Ontario.

Masks will not be required in your seating area but will be required in all other areas inside the performance area

Each patron is entitled to bring a small folding lawn chair or blanket for sitting on inside your seating area.

No outside food or beverages permitted.

All four patrons in your 4-person seating area must arrive together at the admission gates.

Patrons will be directed to your assigned area at arrival.

This is an outdoor event, rain or shine.

Please see www.burlscreek.com for additional details and conditions.

Festival Capacity: 9500