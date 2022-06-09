Trooper, Saga & Prism at Casino Rama Resort - September 10th 2022

Trooper, Saga & Prism at Casino Rama Resort - Saturday, Sept 10th, 2022

SHOWTIME: 8 PM, DOORS OPEN: 7 PM

Tickets are $49/$59/$69/$79



Three popular Canadian classic rock bands that helped define an era.

Trooper - "Raise a Little Hell”, “We`re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time)”, “The Boys in the Bright White Sportscar”

Saga – “On the Loose”, “Careful Where You step”, “Humble Stance”

Prism – “Spaceship Superstar”, “Take Me to the Kaptin”, “Flying”

Exclusive advanced ticket purchase for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members begins on Thursday, June 9 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. A special code is required for the advance purchase period; fans are invited to visit the Casino Rama Resort Facebook Page to gain access.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday, June 11 at 12 Noon on www.ticketmaster.ca. Ticket prices are inclusive of taxes and exclude any applicable service fees. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.

PER SHOW TICKET LIMIT: Ticket limit is 6 per customer per show. Please adhere to published ticket limits. Orders exceeding the ticket limit may be cancelled without notice by Ticketmaster at its discretion. This includes duplicate orders having the same billing address or credit card.