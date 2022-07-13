Brand Ambassador - Bell Media
Brand Ambassador, Simcoe County, Bell Media
Position: Brand Ambassador
Work status: Casual Part Time
Location: Simcoe County (ON)
This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media Simcoe County’s well-known radio stations including BOUNCE 104.1 and PURE COUNTRY 106! We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.
Key Responsibilities:
- Executing a logistics plan for events including being responsible for the transport, setup and removal of promotional assets and equipment
- Ensuring all necessary branded assets (i.e. tents, backdrops, audio equipment, signage and activations) are properly set up in a visible location for radio remotes, events or live broadcasts
- Greeting and interacting with clients and listeners in an energetic, professional and courteous manner.
- Promoting special events, promotions, activations & contests that are happening at the remote or live broadcast
- Sharing Bell Media on-air promotions, programming and contesting for the station being represented with listeners.
- Other related duties as assigned
- Qualifications: Previous retail or customer service experience
- Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays
- Highly motivated, dependable and energetic
- Must possess a valid G driver’s license
- Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation
- Excellent communication skills
- Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority
- Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance
Additional Information: Position Type: Media – Freelancer
Job Status: Temporary – Part time
Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Simcoe County
Application Deadline: August 12, 2022