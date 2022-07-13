Brand Ambassador - Bell Media

Brand Ambassador, Simcoe County, Bell Media

Position: Brand Ambassador

Work status: Casual Part Time

Location: Simcoe County (ON)

This is an opportunity to represent Bell Media Simcoe County’s well-known radio stations including BOUNCE 104.1 and PURE COUNTRY 106! We are looking for an energetic, driven and engaging person to join the Promotions team! This position is ideally suited for a team player with excellent people skills, who has the ability and enjoys interacting with all listener groups.

Key Responsibilities:

Executing a logistics plan for events including being responsible for the transport, setup and removal of promotional assets and equipment

Ensuring all necessary branded assets (i.e. tents, backdrops, audio equipment, signage and activations) are properly set up in a visible location for radio remotes, events or live broadcasts

Greeting and interacting with clients and listeners in an energetic, professional and courteous manner.

Promoting special events, promotions, activations & contests that are happening at the remote or live broadcast

Sharing Bell Media on-air promotions, programming and contesting for the station being represented with listeners.

Other related duties as assigned

Qualifications: Previous retail or customer service experience

Must be available and willing to work evenings and weekends including some statutory holidays

Highly motivated, dependable and energetic

Must possess a valid G driver’s license

Keen ability to proactively problem solve in any situation

Excellent communication skills

Must be responsible, attentive, and have a sense of priority

Ability to lift up heavier items with assistance

Additional Information: Position Type: Media – Freelancer

Job Status: Temporary – Part time

Job Location: Canada : Ontario : Simcoe County

Application Deadline: August 12, 2022

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to jason.almeida@bellmedia.ca