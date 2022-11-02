Morning Show Co-Host – BOUNCE 104.1 Midland
Morning Show Co-Host – BOUNCE 104.1 Midland
The search is on for the next great morning show co-host in Simcoe County. This position is perfect for a creative, engaging individual who can help prep and deliver an exceptional show including digital, and social strategy. If you are passionate about local radio with a desire to engage within the communities we serve, this is a great opportunity to work and play in beautiful Simcoe County
Responsibilities:
- Be an active on-air co-host on the Morning Show, preparing and delivering a fun, upbeat morning show geared towards A25-54, both on-air and with a strong social media presence
- Drive social media and digital content for the morning show
- Voice commercials (radio & TV) and promos daily
- Attend functions, participate in station promotions and make live appearances on behalf of the station, as required.
- Voice track other shows (in-market and out-of-market) when necessary
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Education in broadcasting and/or a minimum of 3-5 years on-air experience
- Must be able to connect and engage with a A25-54 audience
- Working knowledge of MediaTouch and Burli is a definite asset
- Be visible; there’s lots to do in Simcoe County & we need someone who is in touch with our local community, willing to meet every listener and able to host on-site promotions
- Be socially-savvy and connect with listeners on all platforms; strong skills generating original content both on-air and across all digital platforms
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, along with strong organizational and multi-tasking skills
- You must be a team player who is positive and friendly both on the air and in the workplace. Must demonstrate ability to organize materials, meet deadlines, and work accurately
- Valid G Class Driver’s license and a good driving record
Application Details: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply with a current resume and audio demo, in confidence, to josh.duncan@bellmedia.ca
Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.