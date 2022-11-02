iHeartRadio
Morning Show Co-Host – BOUNCE 104.1 Midland

The search is on for the next great morning show co-host in Simcoe County. This position is perfect for a creative, engaging individual who can help prep and deliver an exceptional show including digital, and social strategy. If you are passionate about local radio with a desire to engage within the communities we serve, this is a great opportunity to work and play in beautiful Simcoe County

 

Responsibilities:    

  • Be an active on-air co-host on the Morning Show, preparing and delivering a fun, upbeat morning show geared towards A25-54, both on-air and with a strong social media presence
  • Drive social media and digital content for the morning show
  • Voice commercials (radio & TV) and promos daily
  • Attend functions, participate in station promotions and make live appearances on behalf of the station, as required.
  • Voice track other shows (in-market and out-of-market) when necessary
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:    

  • Education in broadcasting and/or a minimum of 3-5 years on-air experience
  • Must be able to connect and engage with a A25-54 audience
  • Working knowledge of MediaTouch and Burli is a definite asset
  • Be visible; there’s lots to do in Simcoe County & we need someone who is in touch with our local      community, willing to meet every listener and able to host on-site promotions
  • Be socially-savvy and connect with listeners on all platforms; strong skills generating original content both on-air and across all digital platforms
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills, along with strong organizational and multi-tasking skills
  • You must be a team player who is positive and friendly both on the air and in the workplace. Must demonstrate ability to organize materials, meet deadlines, and work accurately
  • Valid G Class Driver’s license and a good driving record

 

Application Details: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply with a current resume and audio demo, in confidence, to josh.duncan@bellmedia.ca

Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.

