Morning Show Co-Host – BOUNCE 104.1 Midland

The search is on for the next great morning show co-host in Simcoe County. This position is perfect for a creative, engaging individual who can help prep and deliver an exceptional show including digital, and social strategy. If you are passionate about local radio with a desire to engage within the communities we serve, this is a great opportunity to work and play in beautiful Simcoe County

Responsibilities:

Be an active on-air co-host on the Morning Show, preparing and delivering a fun, upbeat morning show geared towards A25-54, both on-air and with a strong social media presence

Drive social media and digital content for the morning show

Voice commercials (radio & TV) and promos daily

Attend functions, participate in station promotions and make live appearances on behalf of the station, as required.

Voice track other shows (in-market and out-of-market) when necessary

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Education in broadcasting and/or a minimum of 3-5 years on-air experience

Must be able to connect and engage with a A25-54 audience

Working knowledge of MediaTouch and Burli is a definite asset

Be visible; there’s lots to do in Simcoe County & we need someone who is in touch with our local community, willing to meet every listener and able to host on-site promotions

Be socially-savvy and connect with listeners on all platforms; strong skills generating original content both on-air and across all digital platforms

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, along with strong organizational and multi-tasking skills

You must be a team player who is positive and friendly both on the air and in the workplace. Must demonstrate ability to organize materials, meet deadlines, and work accurately

Valid G Class Driver’s license and a good driving record

Application Details: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply with a current resume and audio demo, in confidence, to josh.duncan@bellmedia.ca

Only those applicants selected for an interview will be contacted.