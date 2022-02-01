$14k donation to Kickstart Your Heart in memory of Arlene Schumacher

For more than 30 years, Bill and Arlene Schumacher called Sand Castle Beach in Tiny Township their summer home. Their love for the beautiful shores of Georgian Bay fueled their desire to escape from their hometown of Waterloo each summer, and with each passing year, their family became more rooted in their warm weather community.

Like Conrad & Donna Huber, Bill & Arlene shared a beautiful love story. When Arlene passed away suddenly in October 2020 – just a few months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary – Bill continued to support the causes they both cared deeply about.

In 2022, Bill is donating $14,000 in Arlene’s memory to the Kickstart Your Heart campaign. Inspired to give by the Hubers to a campaign all about love, Bill chose the number fourteen for his gift, as it was the day of Bill & Arlene’s wedding anniversary and Valentine’s Day.

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

