Arbour's Banquet Bonanza Raises $420

On February 7th, Arbour’s Flower Shoppe in Penetanguishene assembled dozens of bouquets, and sold them to raise funds for Kickstart Your Heart! Advertised for $20 each, the bouquets were available for pick-up at the shop, and were completely sold out in less than two hours! The sale raised $420 for Kickstart Your Heart, and will be matched by Conrad & Donna Huber.

Arbour’s Flower Shoppe, owned and operated by the Bald Family, has been generously supporting the GBGH Foundation for many years. Their family has a personal connection to Georgian Bay General Hospital, and believe in giving back to maintain the hospital in their community. Read their touching story here.

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

