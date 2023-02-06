Boathouse Eatery supports Kickstart Your Heart

Boathouse Eatery - On Friday, February 10th, Saturday, February 11th, and Tuesday, February 14th after 5pm – the Boathouse Eatery will be offering a 3-course Valentine’s Day special, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart campaign with the selection of the Surf n Turf entrée! They are offering a variety of appetizer choices, including apple wood smoked salmon, lobster bisque and vegan lasagna, and 3 mouth watering desserts to choose from! Head over to the Boathouse Eatery located at 177 King St. Midland to enjoy live entertainment and a delicious Valentine’s Day meal while supporting cardiac care for GBGH. Online reservations through boathouseeatery.com are highly recommended.