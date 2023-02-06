Georgian Bakery and RoyalTea on King - From February 1-14th, Georgian Bakery & RoyalTea on King will be offering a TEA & HEART COOKIE TO GO for $5 with a portion of proceeds being donated to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart campaign! If you would like to purchase this sweet duo as a gift for someone, a tea bag and cookie can be wrapped up to go! Pre-orders can be placed for larger quantities. Enjoy your tea & heart cookie while supporting the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH! Georgian Bakery located at 253 King Street, Midland and RoyalTea on King located at 256 King Street, Midland.