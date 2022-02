Georgian Bakery is offering 6 heart-shaped sugar cookies for just $10, and the proceeds will be donated to Kickstart Your Heart. You can pick them up in store (253 King St, Midland, Tuesday-Saturday), or order online.

From January 31st to February 14th, join us as we all come together to celebrate love, hearts, and purchase new defibrillators & crash carts for our Hospital.

