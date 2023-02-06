Grange of Prince Edward Winery supporting Kickstart Your Heart

From February 1-14th, The proprietors of the Grange of Prince Edward Winery will be donating 100% of the proceeds from each sale of their limited edition, 2017 Lafontaine du Loup Sparkling Rosé to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!

The wine is an expression of the winery’s love for Prince Edward County and for Lafontaine, the spirited Francophone town in North Ontario which inspired the famous legend of the wolf.

With limited inventory available, this wine can be purchased online at grangewinery.com , and free shipping will be offered on the purchase of 6 bottles.

There can be no strangers when sharing a glass of bubbles! Enjoy a glass while supporting the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH.