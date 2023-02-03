Janice Stone Life Coach donating to Kickstart Your Heart

Janice Stone Life Coach: From February 1st to 14th, Janice Stone Life Coach will be donating a percentage of sales from the purchase of every LIFE PLAN PROGRAM to the GBGH Foundation. If you have ever felt lost in the pressure of your to do list, or know that you want to live your life with purpose but lack clarity of what that looks like, this program is for you! The 4 online sessions, workbook, and group coaching will give you a step by step design that will help you lead your life and step into your best you. Register online at janicestone.com to purchase the Life Plan Program!