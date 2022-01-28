Matching donation from Donna and Conrad Huber

Your generous gift to Kickstart Your Heart will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $50,000) by a loving couple, Donna & Conrad Huber!

WHERE THERE IS LOVE, THERE IS LIFE…

When Conrad & Donna Huber fell in love in picturesque Port Severn more than 30 years ago, they had already established a strong friendship. As the bond between them grew, the sparks began to fly. Today, those sparks have ignited into a powerful love story that inspires those around them to find happiness, as the Hubers have, through friendship, communication, trust and common interests.

And, among the many interests that Conrad & Donna share is their love for each other and their community.

“We have been so fortunate in life, and it makes us happy to be able to give back to our community. It is our gift to each other.”

In February 2021, Conrad & Donna Huber offered a $20,000 match gift to inspire the community to join them in keeping hearts beating at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH)…with the purchase of defibrillators and crash carts.