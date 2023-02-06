Medical Aesthetics by Vee supports Kickstart Your Heart

Medical Aesthetics by Vee will be donating 10% of sales from all Dysport and Xeomin services booked during this time! All funds raised through this campaign will support the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH!

“I know how important it is to have a hospital in a small community and to keep it growing. I am honoured that my small business can help out since we all benefit from the services our hospital provides at some point or another.” ~ Veronica Muise.

Contact Nurse Veronica at 705-529-3813 to book your appointment today!