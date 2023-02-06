Pier 21 supports Kickstart Your Heart

Pier 21 - On February 14th, Pier 21 restaurant will be donating a portion of daily sales from their Valentine’s Day 3-course special to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart campaign! The special offers a complimentary glass of champagne & house appetizer, and features a variety of choices such as Surf ‘n’ Turf, Lamb Roast, Fresh Pickerel, Mediterranean Chicken, Creamy Seafood Pasta, Butternut Squash Ravioli, and Creamy Strawberry Champagne Cheese Cake to top it off! To view the special menu, click here.

Enjoy live entertainment from Adrien Robitaille, free prize draws, and one fresh rose per couple.

“It is always important to support our community in any way possible, the hospital of course is instrumental in our community from our 1st days throughout our lives into our final days.” – Nick and Marina

Book your reservations by calling 705-355-1957 – located at 106 Main Street in Penetanguishene.