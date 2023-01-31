Rooted Café will be donating $1 from the sale of every hot chocolate and smoothie

From February 1st to 14th 2023, Rooted Café will be donating $1 from the sale of every hot chocolate, and $1 from the sale of every smoothie to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!

“Rooted Café and Market is committed to a healthier community with our plant-based whole foods approach. We offer the only gluten-free kitchen in the area! We appreciate our small-town hospital, and we would love to do what we can to help. Rooted is owned by a nurse practitioner and a family that has required services at GBGH on many occasions, including care for a heart attack in 2020.” ~ Jennifer Kelly

Head over to Rooted Café located at 349 King St., Unit 4, Midland to support the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH!

To learn more about Rooted Café, visit: https://www.rootedmidland.ca/