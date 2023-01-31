iHeartRadio
Rooted Café will be donating $1 from the sale of every hot chocolate and smoothie

Rooted Cafe

From February 1st to 14th 2023, Rooted Café will be donating $1 from the sale of every hot chocolate, and $1 from the sale of every smoothie to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!

“Rooted Café and Market is committed to a healthier community with our plant-based whole foods approach. We offer the only gluten-free kitchen in the area! We appreciate our small-town hospital, and we would love to do what we can to help. Rooted is owned by a nurse practitioner and a family that has required services at GBGH on many occasions, including care for a heart attack in 2020.” ~ Jennifer Kelly

Head over to Rooted Café located at 349 King St., Unit 4, Midland to support the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH!

To learn more about Rooted Café, visit: https://www.rootedmidland.ca/

  • Sweet Treats Factory

    Sweet Treats Factory donating 20% of sales from their Valentine’s Day Heart Cookies and Brownies

    Sweet Treats Factory will be donating 20% of sales from their Valentine’s Day Heart Cookies and Heart Brownies toward the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign! All funds raised through this campaign will support the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH!
  • Kickstart your heart

    Coxworth & Associates donates $100 for each showing

    Coxworth & Associates: From February 1st to 14th Bryan and Megan Coxworth of Coxworth and Associates with Sotheby's International Realty Canada will be generously donating $100 with each client who books a showing, to the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!
  • Arbours Flower Shoppe

    Arbour's Flower Shoppe ONE DAY ONLY sale for Kickstart Your Heart

    Arbour's Flower Shoppe: On February 3rd for ONE DAY ONLY, Arbour’s Flower Shoppe will be selling fresh bunches of tulips for $20 – cash and carry only - and donating the proceeds to the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!
  • Mega Mindful LIving

    Mega Mindful Living Commits to Kickstart Your Heart

    Mega Mindful Living: From February 1st to 14th, MegaMindful Living will be donating 50% of the sales from all LOVE LATTE's and BEET-UTIFUL SMOOTHIES to the GBGH Foundation's Kickstart Your Heart Campaign!
  • Kickstart your heart

    About Kickstart Your Heart

    From February 1-14, 2023, you can help care for thousands of hearts in our community with a donation to the #KickstartYourHeart campaign! Help us raise $100,000 for cardiac monitors & ECG machines, which are used to detect and diagnose heart conditions in patients at Georgian Bay General Hospital.

