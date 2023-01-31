Sweet Treats Factory donating 20% of sales from their Valentine’s Day Heart Cookies and Brownies

Sweet Treats Factory will be donating 20% of sales from their Valentine’s Day Heart Cookies and Heart Brownies toward the GBGH Foundation’s Kickstart Your Heart Campaign! All funds raised through this campaign will support the purchase of new ECG Machines and Cardiac Monitors for GBGH!

Orders can be made through Sweet Treats Factory Facebook or Instagram page: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweettreatsfactory Instagram: @sweet_treats_factory_midland